Kiernan Shipka brought the sun to a cloudy Parisian day when she arrived to the Loewe show on Friday morning, in a sequin-covered dress from Jonathan Anderson’s previous collection for the brand, one celebrities just can’t seem to keep their hands off. Despite being black, the sequins of Shipka’s dress shone as the actress made her way through the crowd, providing a more dynamic addition to the fairly simple color palette. The centerpiece of the garment, however, came at the bottom, where a colorful, ruffle-adorned leg hole surrounded Shipka’s right thigh, providing a unique take on the thigh-high slit.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shipka showed off her bare leg with pride as she posed in the gown outside the fashion show, sticking it out to also give a better look at Anderson’s surrealist shoes on her feet, a pair which features two roses in the place of normal heels.

Since its debut at Paris Fashion Week last season, celebrities have not been able to keep their hands off Anderson’s spring/summer 2022 collection. Zendaya wore one dress from the show less than a week after it walked the runway, and another one in her recent shoot for W. In November 2021, Gal Gadot wore the red version of Shipka’s thigh-hole dress to the premiere of her Netflix movie Red Notice, while Elle Fanning paired another version of the surrealist heels with a chic look from The Row.

In an industry that can often be accused of taking itself too seriously, Anderson stands out, providing a touch of surreality both admirers and wearers continue to eat up. And Anderson’s fall/winter show, was no different. Get ready to see balloon heels on the red carpet very soon, something tells me Law Roach may already have a pair on hold.

Peter White/Getty Images