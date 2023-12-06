Kim Kardashian, Courtside Cinderella, Brings Her Own Magic Slipper

Kim Kardashian always turns heads wherever she goes, but this year, she’s been making a regular habit of making court side basketball seats into her own personal runway. After declaring her love of nerds back in May, the reality star turned up to a Los Angeles Lakers Game on Tuesday with yet another fashion statement—more specifically, a clutch that appeared to be courtesy of Cinderella.

Although Kardashian was decked out in her preferred skin-tight Balenciaga shape-wear, we paid particular attention to the sequined heel she carried in her hand. No, this wasn’t a back up pair or something for Kardashian to slip into later. The piece (a stiletto-shaped clutch) was part of the brand’s recent pre-fall 2024 collection, unveiled just a few days ago on a crowded L.A. street packed with guests like Nicole Kidman, Sexxy Red, and of course, Kardashian.

Balenciaga also produces a black version of the stiletto clutch, but Kardashian opted for the silver iteration to give her monochrome look some sparkle. The bag’s shape, seemingly inspired by the brand’s cult “Knife” shoe, is fairly simple and features a single zipper up the front.

Kardashian’s embrace of standout accessories didn’t end there though. She wore wrap-around goggles which, despite being a favorite silhouette of the star, added even more an edge to the look. The 43-year-old also layered a baggy leather coat loosely over her pantaboot bodysuit. Balenciaga designer Demna is notorious for creating outlandish accessories, some more wearable than others. He’s churned out everything from a literal trash bag “pouch” to Crocs with a stiletto heel. And while it seems that Kardashian’s clutch can’t be worn as a traditional shoe, we wouldn’t be surprised if some other Hollywood stars are spotted holding the accessory in due time.

Kardashian most recently co-signed another one of the Georgian’s campy designs when she showed up to the Balenciaga show on Saturday in a cropped hoodie and lace leggings. Instead of, say, a corssbody bag, she carried a Balenciaga-branded shopping bag from cult grocer Erewhon that was overflowing with flowers. “What’s in the shopping bag?” a reporter asked Kardashian upon her arrival. “This is my purse for today,” the Skims founder quipped back. “This is what Demna wanted me to carry, a little Erewhon Balenciaga bag with flowers.”