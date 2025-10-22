When in London, Kim Kardashian is dressing like the alt-Brit chicks. Tonight, the reality star stepped out to the London premiere of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama, All’s Fair, in a slick design by Dilara Findikoglu.

Kardashian slipped into a croc-embossed look inspired by Turkish-British Findikoglu’s spring 2026 collection. It featured a fitted corset bodice, one of Findikoglu’s signatures, and padded hips that extended out. At the bust, lace-up ties and a belt buckle added even more of a sultry touch. The original version of the dress was modeled on the runway by Naomi Campbell last month. Findikoglu has become a fashion girl-favorite in recent years—in addition to Kardashian, she counts Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Julia Fox as devoted fans.

Never one to miss out on an accessory moment. Kardashian layered tons of silver chains around her neck, including a bold cross pendant. She finished off with daring latex boots and a pleated cape coat that she let fall to her side.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian has been on a full-out fashion streak as she prepares the release of All’s Fair, her largest acting role to date. She’s part of a stacked ensemble cast featuring Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, and Niecy Nash.

Last night in Paris, the star opted for a holy grail goddess gown from Alexander McQueen’s spring 1997 collection for Givenchy. That one was also modeled by Campbell back in the day. For the series’s Paris premiere earlier on, Kardashian unearthed a princess-worthy dress from John Galliano’s spring 2000 Dior show.

That’s not even mentioning the Schiaparelli couture stunner the Skims star wore for the show’s first premiere stateside last week.

Whether it’s new-gen Dilara or old-gen McQueen and Galliano, Kardashian is more than dressing the part for her All’s Fair press tour.