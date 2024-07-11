Kim Kardashian Thinks Its Too Hot for a Shirt But Not a Coat

Wearing a fur coat in this heat could seem unimaginable. It is for many of us actually. With cities hitting record high temperatures, fur, leather, and more are off limits. But for Kim Kardashian, noted fan of some of the most extreme corseting, a little discomfort isn’t going to stop getting a fit off.

On Instagram, the reality star and entrepreneur posted a series of photos. In them, she wears an all black look: a black full length fur coat, a bra, a black skirt, and a pair of tall black leather stiletto boots. And while you might assume that it was a push for her company Skims which she launched in 2019, it was another fashion brand that got the tag: Gucci.

The look groups Kardashian with all the other women betting on the exposed bra trend. While some of them are donning looks where the straps and tops of their bras are visible in the midst of a full ensemble, others are eschewing tops for bras. Maika Monroe wore a style quite similar to Kardashian’s earlier this week, pairing a leather bra with a leather skirt from Courreges. Daisy Edgar-Jones has also served up her own version while on tour for her new film MaXXXine, wearing a white lace bra with high-waisted trousers from Elie Saab. Back in April, even Kelly Rowland got in on it in a metallic sculptural version from Ashton Michael, wearing high waisted wide legged trousers with a pyramid bra, blazer and leather jacket from Giuseppe Di Morabito.