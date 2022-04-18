Seemingly overnight, Coperni has gone from a fashion insider favorite to the brand behind an “It” bag that’s starting to feel omnipresent amongst VIPS. Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and Kylie Jenner are just some of those who’ve risked shattering its purse made entirely out of handblown glass, and over the weekend at Revolve annual star-studded party at Coachella, Kim Kardashian made like her little sister and became the latest to try her hand at the glass version of Swipe. (Coperni designers Sébastian Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, who worked with the Brooklyn-based glassware brand Heven, took inspiration from the iPhone’s “swipe to unlock” button.) Unlike Jenner, who used the opportunity to showcase some of her Kylie Cosmetics products, Kardashian and her stylist Dani Levi went with an opaque version in silver.

By staying clear of the many concerts on the grassy fields of Indio, California, Kardashian was also able to get bold with her footwear: a pair of stilettos that laced up far past her knees. She paired the accessories with a one-shouldered top and floor-length skirt with a dramatic slit, both by Rick Owens.

The all-glass versions of the Swipe aren’t yet available for purchase, but Coperni is currently selling the next best (and certainly more practical) thing. The Parisian label has a whole host of options in a cotton-nylon blend and leather, which you only have to worry about staining or scuffing rather than breaking.