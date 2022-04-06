Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram look is made up of two look from emerging queer-designed brands largely unconcerned with the typical gender binary. The 41-year-old mogul shared a series of photos of herself wearing an ensemble that was, at first glance, very Kim: an asymmetrical crocodile-printed corset and jeans that were so distressed, the corset-stitched seams that reached all the way down to her toes were held together by a visible number of threads. Typically femme as the ensemble may have appeared, it in fact came courtesy of two genderless labels: No Sesso and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

The Paris-based designer behind the latter, who sent the pants down the runway on a man, sums up his namesake label as “for guys and girls, with many pieces designed without one gender in mind.” Pierre Davis, Autumn Randolph, and Arin Hayes take a similar approach with No Sesso—hence why they literally named their label after the Italian phrase for “no gender/no sex.” The corset, which they describe as “crocodile armor,” comes courtesy of their Ghetto Gold couture collection, which made up a part of Jeffrey Deitch’s “Shattered Glass” exhibition at last year’s Art Basel Miami Beach. (Davis, who studied fashion at the Art Institute of Seattle, started off showing her designs art galleries; she went on to become the first openly trans woman to show on the official New York Fashion Week calendar in 2019.)

Kardashian didn’t make any mention of either label, nor her foray into genderless fashion, in her post. “Talk less and say more,” Kardashian captioned her Instagram, which most definitely got her followers talking. “Love this,” Serena Williams wrote, jumping into a comments section filled with fire emojis. Her daughter North West isn’t on the app, but we expect her reaction to the look would be delight at the fact that, for once, her mom wasn’t wearing any black.

Say what you will about Kardashian’s lack of coverage, but her Y2K-inspired ensemble was less revealing than the one de Saint Sernin sent down his spring 2022 runway. It was hardly the collection’s only revealing look: The designer eschewed sewing entirely, instead braiding, knotting, and lacing each piece by hand.