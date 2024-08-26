Attorney General Kardashian has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it? Well, at least Kris Jenner would agree. Last week, following a trip to New York City, Kim Kardashian jetted over to Washington, D.C. where she met with the United States Pardon Attorney, Elizabeth Oyer, at the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building off Constitution Avenue. Her outfit of choice? Full Body-con, of course.

Instead of the more traditional power blazer or skirt suit, Kardashian slipped into a form-fitting naked dress by Alaïa. The turtleneck piece fit the apex influencer like a glove and matched her knit Balenciaga boots to a tee. Kardashian slung a Big Bird yellow ERL bag over shoulder. She rounded out everything with her signature dewy glam, a nude lip, and tousled black hair.

Kardashian, both as an individual and with her shape-wear brand, has practically become synonymous with second-skin fashion. So, it isn’t exactly surprising—at least, by Kardashian standards—to see her turn what the average person would consider club attire into business casual fashion.

And while Kardashian’s Instagram comment section was the first to scratch its head at her fashion choice, her visit continued her years-long push for criminal justice reform.

@kimkardashian

“Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington DC to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer,” Kardashian wrote. “We talked about some of the many men and women who have taken accountability for their crimes, worked hard to turn their lives around, and are ready to come home from our prisons and be with their families.”

Kardashian’s criminal justice advocacy first gained widespread attention in 2018 when she famously met with the former president Donald Trump to discuss clemency for Alice Johnson. “Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies,” she said following her visit. The entrepreneur, who has been studying to become a lawyer since 2019, was also part of a roundtable discussion earlier this year led by Vice President, Kamala Harris. The pair were part of a panel that included four people who received clemency from President Joe Biden relating to non-violent drug offenses.

The Skims mogul finished her message with a call to action following her meeting with Oyer. “Starting this week, I will be highlighting some of their important cases on my stories. I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office.”