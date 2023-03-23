Kim Kardashian must keep it locked to Sza’s Spotify page. Just hours after debuting Skims’ latest campaign starring the songstress herself, Kardashian headed out to see Sza at The Forum, and of course, she did so in style.

On Wednesday night, Kardashian was spotted in Inglewood heading into the arena for the second to last show on Sza’s SOS tour. For the outing, Kardashian donned a short-sleeved crocodile jacquard catsuit from the Alaïa spring 2023 collection. The Skims CEO paired the high-neck piece with a long black fur and suede coat and a pair of gray Yeezy croc ankle boots.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Before she headed to the concert, Kardashian showed off the look a bit more while enjoying some quality time with her sister, Kylie Jenner. The two filmed a TikTok to, you guessed it, Sza’s song, “Snooze.” In the video, the two play around at an indoor golf simulator. It’s all fun and games until Kardashian accidentally hits her little sister with a club, leading the video to cut abruptly short.

Jenner also joined her older sister at the Sza show, sharing videos of the singer’s performance on her Instagram Story. In one clip, the two sisters sing “Nobody Gets Me” to each other, emphasizing Jenner’s recent statement that Kardashian is currently her favorite sister.