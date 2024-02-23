Kirsten Dunst’s Disco Ball Dress Is All About The Dramatic Slit

Since taking the reins at Gucci, Sabato De Sarno has approached his designs with an understated touch, especially when compared with those of his predecessor Alessandro Michele—but, that doesn’t mean the Italian is afraid to take some risks, or have his muses flash a bit of skin, here and there. Today, the actress Kirsten Dunst did exactly that as she stepped out to De Sarno’s fall 2024 collection for the brand in Milan in a dress that was all about the dramatic slit.

Dunst slipped into a disco ball maxi dress that turned out to be much, much more than what initially met the eye. Her long sleeve piece featured layers of silver and black embroidery and pocket details, only to be accented by a matching ruby red belt and slingback heels. Although the cut of Dunst’s dress appeared to be rather formal, it turned out the actress had some other ideas in mind: she wore nothing underneath.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it was difficult to see the full extent of the dress as Dunst posed on the step and repeat, photos of the actress emerging from her Milan hotel provided some insight into just how risky the look proved to be. The piece featured a thigh-high center slit and a deep neckline. The look was risky, yes, but it still possessed certain elements—like the matching accessories and Dunst’s sleek hairstyle—that added a flair of elegance.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The tenure of a new creative director typically includes a fresh pack of celebrity muses, too. Michele mainstays—Harry Styles, Billie Eilish—have been absent from De Sarno’s recent shows in place of stars like Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Dunst who were all in attendance on Friday.

Dunst, who wore one of De Sarno’s designs to the LACMA Art + Film Gala, has been a proponent of Gucci before—having coupled up with her husband Jesse Plemons at prior shows all the while slipping into a few of Michele’s pieces back in the day. Still, it will be interesting to see if Dunst will stake claim as one of De Sarno’s Gucci girls. If her show look is anything to go by, our vote is a definite yes.