Kristen Goes Bra-First in Full Butter Yellow

In Kristen Stewart’s world, undergarments classify as the main event. The actor and director has long abided by the art of visible underpinnings as outerwear, and last night, she continued that penchant with a decidedly bra-first approach.

Attending an Architectural Digest event in West Hollywood, Stewart picked out a full butter yellow three-piece ensemble from the L.A.-based brand, Mimchik. The look hinged on a satin triangle bra worn as a top, paired with fluid, high-waisted trousers that pooled softly over her shoes. A matching jacket hung deliberately off of Stewart’s shoulders, working against the tailored polish of her pleated trousers and brassiere. Accessories were kept to a minimum, aside from a silver chain link necklace, and a chopped mullet hairdo and glowing, natural skin completed the look.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart’s approach to naked dressing has evolved over the years. What initially started as a fliration with sheer fabrics has evolved into a full-on embrace of leather bras worn with suspenders, fishnet bustiers and see-through suspenders, and lumberjack jackets and diaphanous, exposed-thong skirts. She wore the latter out-of-the-box pairing while promoting her directorial debut The Chronology of Water in January.

Soon, Stewart is due to return to promoting her work in front of the camera. She stars opposite Woody Harrelson in Quentin Dupieux’s Full Phil and leads her wife Dylan Meyer’s film The Wrong Girls. Stewart is also attached to an upcoming limited series in which she’ll play the astronaut Sally Ride. Some actors might take that role as an excuse to go full intergalactic with method dressing, but we assume Stewart, as always, will keep things down to earth with her signature embrace of ever-so-daring style.