Forget that the statement belt is on the comeback; Kristen Stewart just made the case for statement suspenders. The actor, dressed in one of her signature bra-first looks, heralded the return of the unexpected corporate accessory at a screening of her new film, Sacramento, last night.

Stewart based her outfit around a faux leather Fleur du Mal bra that she layered with thick, tri-color suspenders from Thom Browne. She snapped them on to her high-waist dress pants and finished the book with heeled black boots. It was an outfit for those rare instances when you have a business meeting at 5 (ideally, Stewart would have some sort of suit coat to wear over her bra) and a rave to get to later in the evening. Stewart’s crimped blonde hair and brown “recession” roots added just the right amount of rocker edge.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Statement belts are rising in popularity (again) on the red carpet of late. But, like a true rulebreaker, Stewart opted to accent her waist with a pair of bold suspenders—an item most would consider to be a relic of the past.

Still, the actor has made a habit out of reimagining office essentials over the years, something she continued with her suspenders last night. She often offsets the riskier elements of her outfits—say, a lace bra top or a hip-skimming bodysuit—with slick blazers that most would reserve for a business meeting.

In the case of her latest outfit, though, Stewart put the emphasis on the top half of her outfit. It’s uncommon that items as polar opposite as a leather bra top and striped suspenders are worn in the same setting, let alone within the same outfit. But if anyone is going to take a stab at the unconventional pairing, there’s perhaps no one better to do it than Stewart. The actor all but invented bra-first fashion on the red carpet, after all.