A Faux Leather Bra and Suspenders? Of Course, Kristen Stewart Is Back on the Red Carpet
Forget that the statement belt is on the comeback; Kristen Stewart just made the case for statement suspenders. The actor, dressed in one of her signature bra-first looks, heralded the return of the unexpected corporate accessory at a screening of her new film, Sacramento, last night.
Stewart based her outfit around a faux leather Fleur du Mal bra that she layered with thick, tri-color suspenders from Thom Browne. She snapped them on to her high-waist dress pants and finished the book with heeled black boots. It was an outfit for those rare instances when you have a business meeting at 5 (ideally, Stewart would have some sort of suit coat to wear over her bra) and a rave to get to later in the evening. Stewart’s crimped blonde hair and brown “recession” roots added just the right amount of rocker edge.
Statement belts are rising in popularity (again) on the red carpet of late. But, like a true rulebreaker, Stewart opted to accent her waist with a pair of bold suspenders—an item most would consider to be a relic of the past.
Still, the actor has made a habit out of reimagining office essentials over the years, something she continued with her suspenders last night. She often offsets the riskier elements of her outfits—say, a lace bra top or a hip-skimming bodysuit—with slick blazers that most would reserve for a business meeting.
In the case of her latest outfit, though, Stewart put the emphasis on the top half of her outfit. It’s uncommon that items as polar opposite as a leather bra top and striped suspenders are worn in the same setting, let alone within the same outfit. But if anyone is going to take a stab at the unconventional pairing, there’s perhaps no one better to do it than Stewart. The actor all but invented bra-first fashion on the red carpet, after all.