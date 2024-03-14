Just when we thought Kristen Stewart had hit peak risqué levels with her Love Lies Bleeding press fashion, yesterday, the actress stepped out in her most jaw-dropping look yet. For an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Stewart offered up a very sultry, business casual twist on the lingerie-as-outerwear trend.

Like much of her press wardrobe thus far, Stewart opted for all-black pieces on Wednesday—but, that doesn’t mean her outfit went without wow-factor. In fact, it was the exact opposite. Stewart kicked things off with a leather blazer from Brunello Cucinelli which, despite the stealth wealth leanings of the Italian brand, she leveled up with a completely sheer fishnet bra by Vex Latex.

From there, the actress continued her blend of office staples and va-va-voom essentials by mixing a high-waisted mini skirt from The Andamane with sheer Victoria’s Secret stockings and black garters. Yes, Stewart has always been one of Hollywood’s more experimental dressers. But, still, her recent string of barely-there press outfits have been undeniably provocative, even for an actress whose hot pants and braless jumpsuits regularly make red carpet history.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Of course, Stewart went about styling her outfit like only she could. The actress’ Louboutin pumps added even more of an edge to things, as did her tousled mullet hair, while her Olivier Peoples sunglasses brought a casual flair. Stewart topped off her look with a silver necklace and a beaded Chanel mini bag that she flung over her shoulder. Even in her skivies, Stewart is a Chanel girl through and through. During her chat with Meyers, Stewart switched out of her stilettos and into a more comfortable pair of white sneakers.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Like other big-name actresses currently, Stewart has channeled bits and pieces of her on-screen role—in this case, a gym worker who falls in love with a bodybuilder—into her real life wardrobe. No Stewart hasn’t been as referential as the likes of Zendaya or Margot Robbie, but it’s hard to deny the influence of her cynical, hyper-sexy Love Lies Bleeding character Lou within her latest looks. There’s been the obvious nods, like a low-cut singlet for the film’s premiere. Less on those nose, but still very high-impact, moments like a sheer going out top and knit underwear. And now, the ultimate twist on lingerie dressing.