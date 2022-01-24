Kristen Stewart Puts a Spin on Classic British Style

Kristen Stewart seems to be taking a bit of a break from Chanel. The Best Performances cover star, who is also a face of the French fashion house, usually barely walks outside without wearing a piece from the brand. Lately, though, as she continues to promote Spencer ahead of Oscar nominations, the actress has been ditching her go to for some different options.

On Sunday, Stewart’s stylist, Tara Swennen, shared a photo of the actress in a beautifully tailored, velvet tartan suit from London-based designer Bella Freud. While this outfit could have been a large departure for the edgier Stewart, she made it her own with the styling, adding a silver lock necklace, silver Nomasei Nono loafers, and wearing nothing but a lace Dolce & Gabbana bra underneath the suit jacket. The effect is a very British punk look, which Stewart pulls off effortlessly.

One would think Stewart would be doubling down on Chanel as she awaits to see if her role in Spencer will be awarded with an Oscar nomination, especially considering the brand’s role in the movie and its costuming. Despite that, Stewart and her stylist have seemingly been taking this time to mix things up. Of course, if Stewart does receive a nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana (something that seems slightly up in the air after she was not recognized by the Screen Actors Guild), there is little doubt that she will be walking that Oscars red carpet in Chanel.