Kristen Stewart has played actual Royalty in Diana, but on Thursday, the actress was a full on grunge Princess for Chanel’s Metiers d’Art show. Stewart, a longtime ambassador of the French house, made her way to Manchester, England for their annual collection.

Stewart attended the show decked out in the brand’s signature tweed. Her a-line midi dress was designed with a flared skirt and featured a plunging neckline. The piece was quintessential Chanel—from the feminine silhouette to the black and white trimmed pockets. Fellow attendee Charlotte Casiraghi donned a similar color way as did many others in Manchester. But Stewart, always the risk taker, brought a total punk feel to things by wearing the piece solo and layering a handful of silver pendants on top.

Instead of a kitten heel or Chanel ballet flat, Stewart laced into mid-calf combat boots that she left partially untied. When speaking with reporters following the show, Stewart gushed about her affection for the city saying, “Every historical reference from this place culturally—the birthplace of Oasis, The Smiths—this is my bread and butter in terms of what turns me on.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

As Stewart pointed out, Manchester is home to severeal of Britain’s counterculture movements and bands like The Smiths, so it makes sense that she would try out this type of Rock & Roll footwear. Oh, and needless to say, her personal style is already pretty edgy on its own. The actress continued to mix things up with a curtain bang hair style (which featured a few freshly dyed red strands) as well as a velvet headband. Her ultra-smokey eyeshadow and Twilight-esque dark lip were the perfect finishing touch.

Stewart last stepped out to a Chanel event back in November where she again put her own twist on the brand’s signature double Cs. Albeit, entirely less punk than her most recent. Her embroidered, collared jacket was totally French chic while her addition of baggy pants and a cropped white t-shirt exuded an air of L.A. cool. Whether in Manchester or Hollywood, with or without tweed, KStew will always do Chanel her way.