Kristen Stewart’s love of a little leg moment has taken the actress everywhere from red carpets to the streets of New York. But all good things must come to an end (or at least be put on a short pause), as evidenced by Stewart’s appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress stepped out to the Academy Women’s Luncheon, hosted in partnership with Chanel, where stars like America Ferrara, Maude Apatow, and Eva Longoria celebrated the Academy’s Gold Fellowship, aimed at supporting emerging women filmmakers.

Stewart attended the event with her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, in, by her standards, a shockingly baggy pair of bottoms. No not a hot pant, not even a hot skort, just a wide-legged pant. They were relatively simple, with a high-waisted shape that then transitioned into a flared hemline. Stewart continued her look, courtesy of Chanel, with a cropped white T-shirt and a collared jacket. The outerwear piece featured a floral black and white motif as well as a pop of pink near her shoulders. Stewart finished off her look with sunglasses, a silver necklace, and a patent box bag from the French brand.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

No, wearing pants isn’t groundbreaking, especially considering it’s the middle of fall. And though Stewart hasn’t fully made a habit of championing the pantsless look, à la Hailey Bieber, you’d have to travel back a few months to find when the actress last broke her hot pants streak. More exactly, earlier this spring, when she pulled out some tailoring for the Met Gala step and repeat. Almost exactly a year prior, though, she made history at the 2022 Oscars as the event’s first attendee to ever wear shorts.

Coincidentally, some of the luncheon’s other attendees picked up where Stewart left off. Lily-Rose Depp showed up in a pastel pink set, consisting of a tweed jacket and miniskirt, while Lupita Nyong’o also got the tweed memo as she dazzled in a black and white romper. Others, such as Ferrara and Longoria, went the pants route like Stewart. Sadie Sink even wore jeans. And while it came as a slight surprise to see Stewart in pants, we certainly don’t expect her to pack away her parade of hot pants anytime soon.