Season three of And Just Like That... is yet to start production but, last night, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon staged a stylish trial run in New York City. Of course, the actresses came with some SATC-worthy fashion to match, stepping out to The New Group’s Gala in statement party dresses.

Nixon, fittingly, opted for a look from rising New York label Interior’s pre-fall 2024 collection. Her gown was designed in a pale yellow satin and featured a draped bodice accented by a floor-sweeping maxi skirt. The dress’ subtle side slit allowed the actress to flash her lace-up stilettos before she topped off her look with a sequined clutch. Davis, for her part, also got in on Nixon’s night out style, instead, with a very Charlotte-esque twist.

The actress opted for a tea-length LBD, complete with an all-over motif, that she styled with a structural mini bag and black pumps. Nixon and Davis’ night on the town comes amidst a major And Just Like That... cast shake up. In late February, it was announced that Che Diaz (Miranda’s love interest played by Sara Ramírez) would not be returning for the upcoming season.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Variety reported that the reason behind Ramírez’s departure was because their character had reached a “natural conclusion” in the series following the end of their relationship with Miranda. Shortly prior to the report, Ramírez took to Instagram to address the news.

“Friendly reminder: I am a HUMAN before I am anything else; any job, any advocacy, any character I’ve played, any efforts I’ve made for community,” they wrote. “I am a human being FIRST...There is so much grief that has surfaced these last several weeks, months. So please, before you come to me about anything moving forward, please check in on my humanity first. I’ll be sure to do the same for you.”

No major plot details of season three have been revealed as of yet, however, it’s likely the series will pick up where it left off with Carrie’s renewed relationship with Aidan, Charlotte and Harry’s home life, and Miranda’s new found freedom. “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King teased in a statement this past summer. “And Just Like That… here comes season three.”