Kylie Jenner recently revealed she owns a mini Goyard bag that’s painted with images of her two children, Stormi and Aire. Wondering what she might wear with such an accessory? Perhaps something like her latest Paris Fashion Week look: a fitted gown that’s bedazzled with an image of her own face.

Kylie showed off the Balmain dress to her Instagram story during what appeared to be a fitting with her stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist. The strapless piece featured a low-cut neckline and a curve-hugging shape, leaving most of its emphasis on the dramatic portrait made out of intricate beadwork. Leo season is well over but Kylie (maybe the most famous fire of them all) showed that a little bit of self-love is appropriate during any time of the year.

It’s unclear if this Balmain look will ever see the light of day aside from Kylie’s Instagram stories. Maybe she’ll pass it on to Stormi down the road?

Similar beaded portrait dresses went down the Balmain runway earlier in the day, but Jenner’s sleeveless version appears to have been made for her.

After her meta Balmain, Kylie then shared a mirror selfie of an all-black panstless moment. She wore a JW Anderson bomber jacket with sheer tights as her bottoms. Kylie was not in attendance when Anderson presented his spring 2025 collection for Loewe not long after she shared the look.

Kylie arrived to Paris earlier this week and quickly got down to business with some major style moments. The Khy founder attended Rosalía’s 32nd birthday soiree in a fitted, Jetsons-esque leather mini dress and heels. The following afternoon, she put on her front row best to watch her sister Kendall’s runway walk during the Schiaparelli show. Kylie slipped into a fitted black dress complete with daring cut-outs along the bodice. She styled her look with sculptural gold bangles and Polly Pocket sandals.

Kim Kardashian practically invented the selfie (and wore a similarly meta dress in 2020), so it’s fitting that her younger half-sister Kylie would basically wear one on her dress.