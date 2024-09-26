Kylie Jenner is a regular in Schiaparelli’s front row, but today that came with the added bonus of watching her own sister, Kendall, strut down the runway. Kylie, of course, put on her Paris Fashion Week best for the occasion, dressing up a risqué cut-out dress with sculptural accessories.

Kylie slipped into a snug little black dress with a graphic statement neckline. The dress featured a cleavage-framing cut-out that extended into white criss-cross shoulder straps. Like anyone who knows their way around a LBD, Kylie amped up her frock with gargantuan gold bangles and black Polly Pocket heels.

This more simple, va-va-voom outfit stood in contrast to the one Kylie wore to attend Daniel Roseberry’s last Schiaparelli presentation in June. For the brand’s fall 2024 couture show, she wore a blinged-out bridal dress, matching satin cape, and a sheer face veil. This season, Kylie stuck to one of her go-to silhouettes instead: body-con everything.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

After skipping out on shows in Milan, Kylie touched down in Paris yesterday to attend her friend Rosalía’s starry 32nd birthday bash. The Khy founder donned a strapless flared mini that she wore with matching black accessories. She joined Kendall who also stepped out to Rosalía’s party, attended by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, in a naked Alexander McQueen dress.

Prior to the Schiaparelli show today, Kylie and Kendall went out for a sisters lunch with a side of transitional fashion. Kylie wore a butter yellow trench coat and a white button down that she left completely open. The twist? She styled both of those pieces with a knit bra top and a micro-mini skirt.

Kylie’s front row appearances have become exceedingly rare over the past year or so. But when she does stop by a fashion show, she usually pulls out something big. This Schiaparelli number certainly made a splash, but it was a more toned-down version of her fashion week style—especially when compared to some of her more extravagant show wears like chandelier party skirts and sheer mermaid dresses.

Perhaps, she’s been keeping up with her Kendall’s ultra chic and simple French Girl wardrobe.