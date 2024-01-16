Kylie Jenner has been on something of a monochrome streak in recent months. You’ll be hard pressed to find the reality star clothed in something colorful these days—and it’s evident that Kylie has tasked herself with figuring out how to make all black look, well, interesting. Now, the star has offered up her latest experiment on monochrome dressing which includes lots of skin and what could best be described as a throwback shoe.

Over the weekend, Kylie took to Instagram to share a series of photos in which she posed in a clingy matching set. Her top offered a slouchy, more fluid take on the traditional off-the-shoulder style and exposed much of her midsection. Kylie’s skirt also featured some skin-baring design details, like a ruched center and a lengthy side slit. She opted to wear her hair in loose, messy waves and went with her signature, natural makeup.

Although the model slinged a black bag over her shoulder, what really took the rest of the look in an even more interesting direction were her second-skin boots. The pair featured an elongated knife shape and formed perfectly to Kylie’s leg, stopping just below her knees. They had a very sock-boot feel— similar to the Balenciaga shoes the entire KarJenners championed in the late 2010s—but with a more sleek, ‘90s-inspired silhouette. Kendall Jenner recently championed a pair of second-skin boots last fall that had a similar, slightly cozier, feel to Kylie’s.

@kyliejenner

Speaking of sister Kendall, she participated in a game of “Ky vs Kenny” that Kylie posted to her TikTok along with her above ‘fit pic. In it, the sisters compare their different, and extremely expensive, personal tastes. For Kylie: a pink Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag, Bugatti keys, and vintage silver jewelry. For Kendall: a woven BV shoulder bag, keys to her Porsche, an Hermès wallet, and a Bulgari Serpenti watch—you know, just everyday items. The pair later shared a selfie on Instagram which Kylie posted with the caption “These are our years.”

@kyliejenner

Kylie’s personal style has been experiencing something of a shift recently. After she progressed through a brief “Quiet Luxury” era, she naturally fell back into an edgier, yet still very streamlined, aesthetic. It’s all black, with a touch of Khy. Form-fitting like her “King Kylie” golden days, but also very of the moment. It’s a going out, ab-baring set paired with a statement ‘90s boot.