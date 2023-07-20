Kylie Jenner Pairs a Frilly Set With the Perfect Summer Bag

It seems like every few months fashion fans are debating on which bag holds claim as the “it” accessory. Currently, some may say Bottega Veneta’s Andiamo bag—which has been worn by Hailey Bieber, Jacob Elordi, and the like—is leading the way. Others may go with The Row’s Banana bag which has approval from Jennifer Lawrence. And some may even stick with classics like the Hermés Kelly, which Kendall Jenner wore in Paris last month.

On Thursday, though, Kylie Jenner had other ideas. She pulled out JW Anderson’s Bumper-15 shoulder bag to compliment her very summer-ready two-piece. The accessory first debuted as part of the British brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection and is well on its way to it-bag status.

Tucked under her shoulder was one of the bumper bags in raffia (they’re most commonly seen in leather) accented by dark brown detail on the sides. The bag’s thin strap mimicked the shape of a thin belt (an intentional detail by the brand to make the bag feel more “balloon-like”). Jenner paired the piece with a white skirt set by Are You Am I, square-frame sunglasses, and gold jewelry.

@Kyliejenner

Kylie always seems to have her finger on the pulse of what’s “in,” so it’s no surprise that she opted for the Bumper bag. She’s also no stranger to JW Anderson, either, having worn another one of the Brit’s statement bags while on vacation in February.

Though the Bumper bag launched just over a year ago, it’s already been worn on the shoulders of some big stars thus far. Its quirky, yet chic, take on a classic silhouette has seemingly made it a popular choice (not to mention the dozens of color ways and textures). Everyone from Naomi Cambell to Emily Ratajkowski, Harry Styles to Dua Lipa have donned the accessory. Oh, and Charli XCX starred in the campaign.

The style has become so popular that the brand recently added the Bumper Moon bag as the original iteration’s sister accessory. Fittingly, the latest piece follows a moon-shaped trajectory and is slightly slimmer than the padded silhouette of the Bumper.

@Kyliejenner

Anderson, after all, is the architect of another cult “it-bag.” Over at Loewe, where he is creative director, the British designer’s Puzzle bag has become somewhat of a status symbol amongst those in-the-know. Anderson, unsurprisingly, seems to have done it again with the Bumper bag.

