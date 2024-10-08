Kylie Jenner is already back in peak business mode after shutting down the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week. The entrepreneur entered a series of meetings today regarding her fashion line Khy while wearing an unreleased outfit that begged the question: Is there anything better than showing off the latest offerings from your brand than modeling them yourself?

Kylie slipped into a faux leather mini-dress featuring a zip-up detail along the front. She lowered the dress’s neckline a bit and cinched her waist with the piece’s matching black belt. The dress appears to be a custom-made piece from Kylie’s latest Khy drop which launches later this week (she’s teasing another collaboration with the brand Namilla). It seems as though a long, knee-length version will be available to the public. She let her sleek design stand on its own, opting to wear it with strappy black sandals.

Since launching Khy almost a year ago, Kylie has added her name to a long list of fashion designers—Victoria Beckham and her eponymous creations certainly come to mind—who have become walking billboards for their brands. This summer, Kylie’s vacation wardrobe was filled almost exclusively with naked Khy dresses and she’s frequently worn her label’s slinky LBDs for nights out in New York and Los Angeles.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

While it’s certainly handy to have the looks to model your own designs, Kylie’s Khy paparazzi walks turned out to be the perfect practice for her runway debut last week. She closed Coperni’s spring 2025 runway show (and Paris Fashion Week as a whole) during the French brand’s Disneyland runway presentation. She wore a dramatic ball gown during the spectacle which she called a “fairytale night i will never forget.”

Kylie’s only front row appearance this season came during the Schiaparelli show where her sister Kendall walked the runway. She doubled down on her go-to silhouette, body-con, with severe cut-out details along her dress’s bodice.

Between modeling her own brand, sitting front row, and modeling for other top labels, is there anything Kylie isn’t willing to try once?