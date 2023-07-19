Kylie Jenner Wears a Very Short Version of Kendall’s Favorite Dress

Margot Robbie and the cast of Barbie may have staked the claim on specific shade of pink as color of the year, but a certain group of fashion it-girls are making the case for a more neutral color to counter. Usher in, olive green.

The ascent of the shade, which seems to have begun in the winter, continued on Wednesday when Kylie Jenner shared snaps of her recent summer looks. Among them was a one-shoulder number complete with a shortened silhouette.

Kylie’s olive green mini dress featured a handful of eye-catching details. Up top there was a piece of black lace that extended from the shoulder portion of the dress. The opposite side had a bit of ruching and a thin strap that hung loosely around the 25-year-old’s arm.

Lace continued to the hemline, too, with a strip of black fabric poking out from the bottom of the piece. To round things out, there was also a pleated train that fell from the center of the dress. Kylie’s latest look not only is in one of the hottest shades currently, but it’s quite similar to a Victoria Beckham piece that her sister Kendall wore back in January.

Kendall’s dress followed a decidedly longer silhouette than Kylie’s (but still had some ruched details) and was styled with latex gloves and black boots. Fittingly, the original look was modeled by Bella Hadid during the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The dress even got the Royal seal of approval when Queen Letizia of Spain chose it for an event in May.

Kylie and Kendall, of course, aren’t the only ones who have tried their hand at various olive outfits. Everyone from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Jennifer Lawrence and even Kate Middleton have tried out the style. Kylie herself posted another snap in green recently, this one, a bikini photo in front of her pool.

“Bottega Green” may have been all the rage in years past. Even slime green ran its course over the span of a few years. But judging by recent celebrity wears, a certain olive green is taking over.