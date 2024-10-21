Just one piece of archival ’90s vintage wasn’t enough for Kylie Jenner this weekend. After shutting down the Academy Museum Gala in jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler, the apex influencer pulled out a second dress from another pioneer of ’90s fashion less than 24 hours later.

Kylie jetted from Los Angeles to New York for an event promoting her canned vodka line, Sprinter, yesterday. Kylie’s midnight blue dress with it’s body-con silhouette looked as if it might have been custom-designed for her. Though, it’s actually the work of the late Gianni Versace. Kylie and her stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist sourced the piece from Opulent Vintage and paired it with peep-toe metallic pumps and black sunglasses. Her dress followed a similar formula to another skin-hugging ‘fit she wore while promoting Sprinter earlier this year. Though that one was current-season Alaïa, not ’90s Versace.

Like her half-sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie has amassed quite the vintage collection over the years—with a specific emphasis on the 1990s. Kylie’s picked out rare pieces from Prada to Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel over the past few months. But rarely has she worn two archival looks back-to-back like she did over the weekend.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

Kylie joined her sister Kendall for a glamorous siblings moment at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday. She slipped into a statement naked dress from Mugler’s spring 1998 couture collection. The gown featured an entirely see-through bodice that flowed into hip cut-outs and a faux thong waist band. Kendall nodded to her sister’s cut-out look in a dramatic Schiaparelli couture dress from the brand’s spring 2024 collection.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Penske Media/Penske Media/Getty Images

It wasn’t just Kylie who rocked some vintage Mugler for her appearance at the Academy Museum Gala. Kim also picked out a risqué outfit from the late French master which happened to be from the very same 1998 couture collection as Kylie’s dress. The Skims founder rocked a bridal white corset with a floor-skimming cape coat and blinding Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

One thing’s for sure: Kylie and Kim’s little one will have quite the vintage collection to sift through as they get older.