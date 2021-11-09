PARTY TIME

The Stars Got Candid at the LACMA Art + Film Gala

Exclusive images from inside the Met Gala of the West.

Photographed by Myles Hendrik
Written by W Staff
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Let the record show that the month of November 2021 belonged to Gucci. Just days after the house shut down Hollywood Boulevard for a triumphant runway show that saw Gwyneth Paltrow front row in that red suit and Macaulay Culkin in a newfound modeling career, Gucci presented the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala—aka the Met Ball of the West. This year’s event was particularly celebratory with A-listers turning out to honor director Steven Spielberg as well as artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. While the Saturday night black-tie affair served as a fundraiser for the museum, it was also a chance for the guests—many of whom are close friends of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele—to reconnect after 18 months of virtual events. Among the starry attendees were Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Serena Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Jeremy O’Harris and Billie Eilish all dressed in their Gucci best. Jared Leto, who also walked the Love Parade show earlier that week, arrived in a pink feathered suit offering just a taste of what to expect during his press tour for another major November moment for the storied Italian brand: the Thanksgiving premiere of House of Gucci. Capturing the gala’s warm, candid vibes was photographer Myles Hendrik who got up close and personal with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. See all the photos, exclusively, here.

Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, and Elle Fanning
Jeremy O’Harris, Tyler Mitchell, Florence Welch, and Jodie Turner-Smith
Jared Leto
Serena Williams
Awkwafina
Miley Cyrus
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish
Tyler the Creator and Reign Judge
Suki Waterhouse and Bethann Hardison
Jeremy O’Harris, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto
Sienna Miller
Sydney Sweeney
Diane Keaton
Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Olivia Wilde
Thelma Golden and Darren Walker
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Marco Bizzari
Liberty Ross
Jeremy O’Harris
Suki Waterhouse
Jared Leto
Miley Cyrus
Lee Jung-jae and Lim Se Ryung
Billie Eilish
Ariana DeBose and Dove Cameron
Mickalene Thomas and Raquel Chevremont
Elle Fanning
Addison Rae
Anjelica Huston
Ariana Papademetropoulos
Lil Nas X and Kehinde Wiley
Jeremy O’Harris
Gia Coppola and Honor Titus
Sinèad Burke
Suki Waterhouse
Elle Fanning
Miley Cyrus
Sydney Sweeney
Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, Elle Fanning
Gia Coppola
Marco Bizzari and Alessandro Michele
