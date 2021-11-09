Let the record show that the month of November 2021 belonged to Gucci. Just days after the house shut down Hollywood Boulevard for a triumphant runway show that saw Gwyneth Paltrow front row in that red suit and Macaulay Culkin in a newfound modeling career, Gucci presented the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala—aka the Met Ball of the West. This year’s event was particularly celebratory with A-listers turning out to honor director Steven Spielberg as well as artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. While the Saturday night black-tie affair served as a fundraiser for the museum, it was also a chance for the guests—many of whom are close friends of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele—to reconnect after 18 months of virtual events. Among the starry attendees were Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Serena Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Jeremy O’Harris and Billie Eilish all dressed in their Gucci best. Jared Leto, who also walked the Love Parade show earlier that week, arrived in a pink feathered suit offering just a taste of what to expect during his press tour for another major November moment for the storied Italian brand: the Thanksgiving premiere of House of Gucci. Capturing the gala’s warm, candid vibes was photographer Myles Hendrik who got up close and personal with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. See all the photos, exclusively, here.

Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, and Elle Fanning Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Jeremy O’Harris, Tyler Mitchell, Florence Welch, and Jodie Turner-Smith Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Jared Leto Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Serena Williams Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Awkwafina Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Miley Cyrus Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Billie Eilish Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Tyler the Creator and Reign Judge Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Suki Waterhouse and Bethann Hardison Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Jeremy O’Harris, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Sienna Miller Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Sydney Sweeney Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Diane Keaton Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Sophie Hunter, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Olivia Wilde Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Thelma Golden and Darren Walker Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Marco Bizzari Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Liberty Ross Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Jeremy O’Harris Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Suki Waterhouse Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Jared Leto Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Miley Cyrus Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Lee Jung-jae and Lim Se Ryung Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Billie Eilish Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Ariana DeBose and Dove Cameron Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Mickalene Thomas and Raquel Chevremont Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Elle Fanning Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Addison Rae Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Anjelica Huston Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Ariana Papademetropoulos Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Lil Nas X and Kehinde Wiley Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Jeremy O’Harris Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Gia Coppola and Honor Titus Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Sinèad Burke Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Suki Waterhouse Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Elle Fanning Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Miley Cyrus Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Sydney Sweeney Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Camila Morrone, Hailey Bieber, Elle Fanning Photographed by Myles Hendrik

Gia Coppola Photographed by Myles Hendrik