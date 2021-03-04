The saga of Lady Gaga's kidnapped dogs has a happy ending, mostly. Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a bullet wound to the chest; in an emotional Instagram post, he wrote that he is looking "forward to the future." Gaga's stolen dogs, Koji and Gustav, were returned unharmed — and the music star, who is currently filming Gucci in Rome, is reportedly feeling relieved enough to step out in a serious power white suit.

Gaga's look features comfortable tailoring. Her wide-legged pants fasten with a belted paper bag waist (one of our personal pandemic favorites) and a jacket with sharp sleeves that flare away from the arms. She's carrying a matching white quilted bag from Valentino, appropriately named the Roman Stud bag. But it wouldn't be a proper Gaga outfit without a dynamic touch; in this case, she paired the suit with black sky-high platform heels. If anyone can handle traversing ancient Roman cobblestone streets in fetish shoes, it's Lady Gaga.

As for beauty, her new brunette hair is no doubt part of her new role in Gucci. She portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who later ordered a hit on him in 1995. She was tried and convicted, but ultimately released from prison in 2016. It is quite a story, and she will share the screen with Jared Leto, another noted Gucci aficionado.

Gaga was "very emotional and grateful" when she learned that her French bulldogs had been recovered, a source told People. A woman found the dogs and returned them to a local Los Angeles Police Department precinct; an LAPD spokesperson told the Associated Press that the woman is likely "uninvolved and unassociated" with the crime. Even behind a textured face mask, she looks much happier knowing her pups are safe and sound.

