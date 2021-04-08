Behold: Lady Gaga’s Wedding Dress From House of Gucci

The photos emerging from the set of House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, continue to mesmerize us all. Beyond the inherent kitschiness of the vintage Gucci archive costuming, it’s fun to see Gaga, in her role as Patrizia Reggiani, dressed in her murdering Italian ex-wife best. Adding to our fervent anticipation for the film are the newest images from the movie set — yes folks, we have a Gucci wedding scene.

In the photos, Gaga is costumed in an incredible wedding gown (Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci were married in 1973), fit for a 70s Roman Catholic celebrity event. It has all the details we love about that decade, including a midi-length hem that scoops back out to the floor in the back, long with lace scalloped hemming that we’ve definitely seen flipping through old family photo albums. The retro bell shape of her dress can only have been achieved with copious petticoats, but the best part? Gaga is wearing a cathedral-length veil underneath a brunette beehive that is so big, it may has well have its own moon.

But that’s not all. There is no disco wedding without a disco reception, and to celebrate, Gaga’s character slips into a power suit constructed entirely of pure white lace. It screams “why, I would never hire anyone to kill my ex-husband!” At this point, let’s just throw all the awards at the costume team.

