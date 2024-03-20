Laura Dern’s Best Red Carpet Moments Epitomize Timeless Elegance

Since bursting onto the scene in the mid-1980s with breakthrough roles in David Lynch’s Blue Velvet and Wild at Heart, Laura Dern has continued to stake her claim as one of Hollywood’s most timeless red carpet dressers. The actress—who has earned wins at the Oscars, Emmys, and Golden Globe Awards (five times at the latter) throughout her decades-long career—is always one to bring her signature brand of glamorous fashion to the big stage, whether she’s in off-the-runway couture or casual separates.

Early in her career, Dern favored statement silhouettes like sequined party dresses and glitzy separates but has now shifted her sights to classic shapes, color blocking, and dramatic trains. She’s always been a proponent of Giorgio Armani (the Italian designer crafted, to this day, Dern’s favorite red carpet gown back in 1991) as well as labels like Fendi, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, and Gabriela Hearst (and even occasionally joins in on her son’s Raf Simons obsession). Below, a look through Laura Dern’s most memorable red carpet moments over the years.

2024: Palme Royale Premiere Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dern wowed in all white at the 2024 premiere of Palme Royale.

2023: Poor Things Premiere Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2023 premiere of Poor Things, Dern cut an edgy figure in a monochrome look.

2023: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The actress went all in on leather at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with this off-the-shoulder Gabriela Hearst look.

2022: Governors Awards Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Dern went bold in patterned Ralph Lauren for the 2022 Governors Awards.

2022: Venice Film Festival Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images The actress paired a sparkly cropped blazer with a tulle Armani Privé confection during the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

2021: Academy Awards Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 2021 Academy Awards called for this statement, black and white Oscar de la Renta moment.

2020: SAG Awards Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Dern notched a win for her supporting role in Marriage Story at the 2020 SAG Awards in this chic emerald green number from Stella McCartney.

2020: Critics Choice Awards Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Dern paired her tangerine Emilia Wickstead gown with Messika jewels.

2019: Gotham Awards Roy Rochlin/WireImage/Getty Images Dern brought some edge to the 2019 Gotham Awards in this patterned Fendi couture look.

2018: Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dern slipped into this color blocked Proenza Schouler moment for the 2018 Met Gala.

2018: Calvin Klein Show Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dern was out for blood with this Calvin Klein look she wore to sit front row during designer Raf Simons’s time at the house.

2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere, Dern looked angelic in a blush strapless gown complete with all-over embroidery.

2017: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Dern made a statement at the 2017 Met Gala in this cut-out Gabriela Hearst look.

2016: LACMA Art + Film Gala Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Dern went simple for the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala in a plunging LBD complete with a dramatic, floor-sweeping train.

2014: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Dern looked as chic as ever at the 2014 Academy Awards in a nude strapless gown.

2012: American Cinematheque Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dern stayed classic at the 2012 American Cinematheque Awards in a black and white gown that she styled with a bold lip and her signature curls.

2010: Film Independent Spirit Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images With her plunging LBD at the 2010 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the star proved that timeless fashion never goes out of style.

2008: Emmy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Dern looked ravishing at the 2008 Emmy Awards in a plunging gown that she paired with a statement necklace.

2005: Grammy Awards Michelle Thorpe - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images For the 2005 Grammy Awards, Dern styled her red low-cut maxi dress with tousled curls and a gold clutch.

2004: Film Independent Spirit Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Dern went casual for the 2004 Film Independent Spirit Awards in a denim maxi skirt and a tweed jacket.

2002: I Am Sam Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The star channeled the ’70s with a glitzy top and Boho-style pants for the I Am Sam premiere.

1999: Golden Globe Awards Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images A vision in sheer, sparkly lace at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards.

1996: Academy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images A princess moment in powder blue satin for the 1996 Academy Awards.

1994: Hollywood Legacy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress paired a blush pink gown with a tailored jacket to attend the Hollywood Legacy Awards in 1994.

1992: Golden Globe Awards MediaPunch/Archive Photos/Getty Images Dern pulled out this sequined LBD for the 1992 Golden Globe Awards.

1990: Wild At Heat Premiere Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images It may have been 1990, but Dern’s cherry red mini dress was so, so ’80s.

1988: The Palace of Amateurs Opening Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images For the opening of The Palace of Amateurs in 1988, Dern slipped into a cropped, strong-shouldered suit that she paired with a leather pencil skirt.