Lil Nas X wore not one, not two, but three custom Atelier Versace looks at the 2021 Met Gala, slowly revealing one after another as he made his way up the carpeted stairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night. The artist initially entered the museum in a larger-than-life golden robe, secured tightly up to his neck with a high collar. The gorgeous detailing of the piece extended along the hem of the garment, which expanded out into a long train. It wasn’t long, though, before Nas ditched his first layer to reveal a suit of golden armor, emblazoned with a lion on his chest. But he wasn’t done there, Nas finished his unveiling with a black and gold, zip-up bodysuit, completely covered in a rhinestoned Versace print.

These three looks come just a day after Nas served us a Lil’ Kim/Little Richard crossover with his lilac suit at the MTV Video Music Awards. For two nights in a row now, the singer has ruled the red carpet, both times in custom looks by Donatella Versace. And, considering Nas is the king of Twitter, it’s no surprise that fans are loving his looks and dramatic entrance online.

John Shearer/WireImage

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Twitter was also abuzz discussing different references for the outfit. Of course, memes were made, notably some comparing Nas’ second, armored, look to the Star Wars character C3PO, or his three-look reveal to Lady Gaga, who pulled a similar stunt in Brandon Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. One fan even saw Nas and Keke Palmer side by side and couldn’t help but think they looked quite good together thanks to their matching color schemes.

No matter what though, in the span of two days, Lil Nas X has made it clear that he’s a fashion icon to watch.