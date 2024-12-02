Unlike Sarah Jessica Parker’s eternal style kismet with Carrie Bradshaw, Lily Collins’s own red carpet style couldn’t be more different than those of her Emily in Paris character, Emily Cooper. Last night, the actress proved as much while attending the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical in a va-va-voom Vivienne Westwood number. Ms. Cooper would never—and that might be a good thing.

Collins stepped out to the Dominion Theatre in a sequined couture gown that went all-in on sparkle and structure. Her dress featured a scooped, off-the-shoulder neckline that trailed into the English brand’s signature corsetry at the bodice. The main focus of Collins’s dress, which she made a point to show off while on the red carpet, was its waist-length leg slit. The detail brought a bombshell edge to the champagne-hued dress. Collins’s look also included an angular bob, Cartier jewelry, and nude sandal heels from Manolo Blahnik to match her couture confection.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Collins’s dress was designed with a faux thong detail at the back. The actress attended the premiere with her husband Charlie McDowell who wore a classic black suit.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

Throughout her recent press run for the fourth season of Emily in Paris, Collins nixed the method dressing trend for chic, mostly all-black outfits that were at odds with the Netflix show’s ostentatious costumes.

Working with the stylist Andrew Mukamal (who was partly responsible for Margot Robbie’s Barbie looks), Collins keyed in on understated looks—mainly, in deep, dark color palettes—that were a far cry from Emily’s zany French girl wardrobe. The actress wore things like scaled peplum gowns, semi-sheer LBDs, and gold foil Schiaparelli numbers.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images