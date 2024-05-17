As an official member of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury, Lily Gladstone has the tall order of bringing a few weeks worth of statement fashion to the French Riviera. But, judging by her latest red carpet outfit, she’s certainly up to the task. Just a few days into the two-week-long event, Gladstone hit the Croisette in a poignant dress that referenced a historic couture collection.

Today, Gladstone cut a glamorous figure on the Kinds of Kindness red carpet in a custom Balenciaga gown inspired by the Spanish brand’s fall 1959 couture collection. Her dress, designed in a muted yellow satin fabric, featured a column silhouette and draped details throughout. The focus of Gladstone’s look lay within in its simple, yet entirely high-impact silhouette. The off-the-shoulder neckline and sweeping side sleeves created a silhouette that would make Hollywood royalty jealous. The detail also perfectly framed Gladstone’s figure, allowing her to show off her diamond necklace and chandelier earrings, both courtesy of Chaumet. The actress topped off her look with smokey eye makeup, a glossy lip, and a braided updo.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Archival and vintage references have been all over this year’s Cannes red carpet, from Hunter Schafer’s liquid satin number to Naomi Campbell’s self-referential Chanel. Here, Gladstone might have had the most historic vintage reference with her Balenciaga dress, however. This particular collection, designed by the brand’s late founder Cristóbal Balenciaga during the peak of Paris couture in the late ’50s, was one of his landmark couture showings. It has also been continuously referenced by the brand’s current creative director Demna—most recently, the Georgian designer remade a gown, worn by Bella Hadid, from the same fall 1959 show for his fall 2022 couture collection.

Gladstone, who made her Cannes debut last year for Killers Of The Flower Moon, started off her week in style during the opening ceremony and Le Deuxième Acte screening on Tuesday. Working with stylist Jason Rembert, Gladstone joined jury president Greta Gerwig on the red carpet in a custom disco ball dress from Gucci. She also indulged in a more pared-back Gucci moment for a photo call the following day.

There are dozens of films still to debut at Cannes this year which Gladstone, and the other members of the jury, are tasked with reviewing and awarding the Palme d’Or. And, well, if Gladstone’s latest red carpet looks are any indicator, we are in for a serious treat these next few days.