Lily Rose-Depp is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of her period horror flick, Nosferatu. But, at least for now, don’t expect the actress to swap out her favored Chanel tweed for any vampire-inspired method dressing. Last night, Rose-Depp stepped out to a screening of the Robert Eggers film in her almost uniform: head-to-toe Chanel.

Rose-Depp picked out a matching black and white set from Chanel’s pre-fall 2024 collection to attend the London event. Her high-waist skirt featured a retro-style, flared silhouette and pockets on either side. Both of Rose-Depp’s pieces were blinged-out with multi-color bits and baubles which was a welcomed update to the French brand’s signature tweed fabrics.

PECK / BACKGRID

Rose-Depp is a Chanel girl through and through, so it isn’t exactly surprising to see her step out to a screening in head-to-toe tweed. And she since didn’t attend the world premiere of Nosferatu in Berlin earlier this week—where Emma Corrin took quite the risk in a naked Saint Laurent number—it’s tough to say if she’ll go the method dressing route to promote the buzzy horror movie. The project reimagines F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent film which, according to an official logline, tells the “gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her.”

She plays Ellen Hutter, the wife of Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), who is pursued romantically by Bill Skarsgård’s character, a wealthy Transylvanian Count Orlok. Judging from the trailer alone, Rose-Depp will find herself in plenty of period-era fashion (the film is set in the 1800s) including dramatic corseted gowns and elaborate headpieces.

It’s plausible Rose-Depp will stick with looks like this classic Chanel number, but if she really wants to switch things up, she clearly has a bunch of material to work with to really go full-on Nosferatu.