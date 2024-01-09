Lindsay Lohan isn’t a regular mom. She’s a cool mom. Last night, the actress made fetch happened (again) as she stepped out to to the global premiere of Mean Girls, the movie-musical adaptation of the original film, in New York City. The actress hit the step and repeat in something that’d make Cady Heron proud—a chic couture look from Alexandre Vauthier’s spring 2023 collection.

The focus was the ab-baring cut-out that exposed much of Lohan’s midsection. The detail created two diamond shaped sections on either side and was accented by a bejeweled belt that wrapped around her waist. Her skirt, which featured a lengthy center slit, added even more elegance to the look with a slight train that trailed behind. Lohan, who welcomed her first child in July, paired the Vauthier number with a silver and velvet clutch and strappy, pointed-toe heels. The actress went with a glowy makeup look and sported her signature red hair in loose Hollywood waves.

After doing her thing solo, Lohan reunited with Mean Girls alumni both past and present. She posed with Tina Fey (in a polka dot Versace look) and Lorne Michaels who both reprised their roles—as Ms. Norbury and producer, respectively—after being part of the original blockbuster over two decades ago. Reneé Rapp, who stars as Regina George in the movie-musical, also cozied up with the OG Mean Girl while wearing a corset dress from Christian Siriano.

Unfortunately for fans of the original screenplay, Lohan will not reprise her role as protagonist Cady Heron in the 2024 version of Mean Girls—Australian actress Angourie Rice will step into Cady’s shoes instead. The latest iteration will look a bit different than the original, too, as it is filled with original songs written by Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond.

In 2022, Lohan and her Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried discussed the potential of a sequel and later agreed that they’d prefer it not to be a musical adaptation.

“[A] Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?” Seyfried asked Lohan, who replied, “I don’t know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, ‘Oh no. We can’t do that. It has to be the same tone.’” Seyfried added “Tina [Fey] is busy. She’ll get around to it. Listen, we’re all part of each other’s worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults.”