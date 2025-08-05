Fortune cookie, anyone?

Today, Lindsay Lohan attended the Freakier Friday Australian premiere in a simple black dress that she accessorized with an easter egg—well, cookie—that nodded to the origin story of the 2003 film. Lohan slipped into a scoop neck Saint Laurent dress for her latest Freakier Friday red carpet. Like most stops on her press tour thus far, Lohan incorporated a reference to the original film. This time, it came in the form of a fortune cookie-shaped Aquazzura clutch. The desert-shaped accessory is a tongue-in-cheek reference to how Anna Coleman (Lohan) and Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) switched bodies.

While they are bickering inside of a Chinese restaurant, the duo is offered fortune cookies that read “A journey soon begins, its prize reflected in another's eyes. When what you see is what you lack, then selfless love will change you back.” Moments after, the restaurant begins to shake—and the rest is history.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Themed bags have been a go-to for Lohan throughout her Freakier Friday press tour. During the film’s Los Angeles premiere, the actor accented her babydoll pink Miu Miu dress with a blinged-out Judith Leiber purse in the shape of a microphone.

A few days later at the London debut, she wore another music-themed Leiber clutch. This one, designed to look like a red guitar, referenced the final Freaky Friday scene in which Anna plays with her band, Pink Slip, at Tess’s wedding. Lohan went the extra mile by pairing her sparkling accessory with a glittering re-make (from Ludovic de Saint Sernin) of her purple performance outfit. In addition to her playful handbags, Lohan has also worn looks that channel her The Parent Trap and Disney days.

Lohan’s style isn’t just nostalgic—it’s a full-circle fortune, sealed with a wink and a cookie.