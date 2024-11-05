Lisa’s Preppy School Girl Outfits Deserve Straight A’s

We may be well past back to school season, but Lisa is still dressing like it’s the first day of class. The Blackpink star just showed off a pair of bookish schoolgirl outfits that went all in on pleated skirts, nostalgic knits and prints, and preppy flat-sole kicks.

It was only fitting for Lisa’s first outfit to come from a master of twisted preppy style: Thom Browne. The singer slipped into a graphic cardigan and matching t-shirt, both printed with a navy damask pattern. She paired those pieces with an ultra-high waist pleated skirt and some black and white Mary Janes worn with exposed ankle socks.

@lalalalisa_m

Lisa finished off her look with one of Browne’s signature pooch-shaped mini bags.

@lalalalisa_m

Lisa kept up her scholarly streak from there as she decided to lean into an autumnal color palette with another bookish outfit. The rapper picked out a fitted suit jacket and a matching mini skirt that featured a deep brown checked pattern. Lisa tied in the grey of her turtleneck with some coordinating tube socks that she styled with black penny loafers.

@lalalalisa_m

For someone who spends most of her time in flirty knit dresses and rocker-style leathers, Lisa’s latest string of outfits is certainly a departure from her usual style. But, of course, Lisa isn’t just the only star dabbling in the preppy look.

Pleated mini skirts, buttoned cardigans, and especially all-black loafers like the pair Lisa just wore have been on the rise among the celebrity set. Look no further than recent moments from Hailey Bieber and Nicole Kidman or even the runways of brands like Prada and Miu Miu. Even Lisa’s Blackpink bandmate Jennie Kim tested out schoolgirl style during Paris Fashion Week. Jennie topped off her look with a typically male accessory that’s been all the rage among fashion girls recently: a bold, patterned tie.

Maybe in one of these two looks Lisa can finally “teach me Japanese.”