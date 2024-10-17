After a handful of outfit changes, Lisa fêted her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show like only she could: with even more high-fashion lingerie. On Tuesday, the singer traded her stage clothes to wear an It girl-approved brand during one of the evening’s after parties.

Lisa snagged a slinky little dress from the celebrity-favorite London label, Nensi Dojaka. The semi-sheer piece was designed with a fitted bra top and a draped, chocolate-brown skirt. Dojaka’s barely-there designs have been a go-to for a handful of fashion’s riskiest dressers over the past few years—the likes of Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, and Hailey Bieber have all clamored to wear her creations. Lisa’s dress continued in the vein of those stars, thanks to the designer’s use of her signature cool tone colorway and lingerie detailing. Lisa rocked her Dojaka dress on its own inside the venue, but stayed warm outside in a shaggy floor-length duster.

The rapper was spotted at the same after party as many of the Victoria’s Secret Angels like Adriana Lima and Josephine Skriver. Lisa even danced the night away with her fellow performer Tyla, who also brought some serious after party fashion of her own. The South African wore a lace bra top and a cheeky mini skirt designed out of stitched-together bras.

Like Tyla, it was a busy evening for Lisa who was the first of three performers to take the Victoria’s Secret stage earlier this week. She arrived to the event in an outfit that nodded to the heyday of the retailer’s catwalk spectacles. Lisa slipped into an outfit from Victoria’s Secret 2018 show (their last outing up until this year) that was modeled by Taylor Hill. It featured a blinged-out harness bra, black hot pants, and a sheer cape embroidered with celestial motifs. Once on stage, Lisa changed between a fully lace outfit (wings and all) and a metallic two-piece set.

Lisa’s Dojaka dress was the perfect end-cap to what proved to be a major night for the star. It tied in the lingerie elements of her Victoria’s Secret performance looks, but in a way that felt elevated enough for a fashion hero of Lisa’s stature.