The style set has landed in London for the next stop on the fashion month train—and there’s plenty to look out for on the fall 2024 schedule. This year marks the 40th anniversary season of London Fashion Week, a milestone the city is celebrating with a party at the Prime Minister’s place, 10 Downing Street, Tuesday night for industry insiders—plus 44 shows and 15 presentations of the whimsical, experimental, and out-there designs for which the Brits are known. As always, Burberry is the big ticket of the week with creative director Daniel Lee closing out the season with his latest collection for the brand. After making her couture debut as guest designer at Jean Paul Gaultier couture, Simone Rocha is coming home to the U.K. for her namesake ready-to-wear show. J.W. Anderson, one of the most commercially experimental designers of London Fashion Week, is sure to fill his runway with cheeky, Pop-inflected designs. And a fan favorite, Marques Almeida, is coming back to London for the first time since 2020. (Designers and cofounders Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida last showed in Porto, where the company is based.)

Of course, it wouldn’t be London Fashion Week without the avant-garde eye of the city’s young designers. There are Central Saint Martins alums Amber W. Smith and Susan Fang, plus Paolo Carzana, who was recently named an LVMH prize semi-finalist. For all of our favorite looks from across the pond, keep scrolling.

