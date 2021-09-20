LFW

The Best Looks From London Fashion Week Spring 2022

by W Staff
A spring 2022 look by Roksanda
Courtesy of Roksanda

New York Fashion Week’s IRL return earlier this month was a true mid-pandemic feat, but it was clearly just the beginning of the spring 2022 season. While traditionally smaller in comparison, the official London Fashion Week calendar is just as stacked as that of its New York counterpart. And with the grand finale, Richard Quinn, just around the corner, it’s safe to say things have gone swimmingly—and in the case of Rejina Pyo, literally so. The South Korean designer tapped professional divers to make the most of the London Aquatics Centre as models paraded her latest (and brightest) poolside at the 2020 Olympics site. Matty Bovan was among those to prove the theater could take place digitally, too. The 2021 Woolmark Prize winner went all out with his short film and its accompanying GIF look book, thanks in no small part to longtime Lady Gaga collaborator Ruth Hogben. Meanwhile, Molly Goddard proved her range by showcasing her usual dramatic tulle looks alongside more casual ones like a comfy knit zip-up paired with short shorts. It was a lot of leg, but Supriya Lele squeezed in even more skin over the course of just 20 looks. See our favorites from those collections and many more, here.

Halpern
Courtesy of Halpern
Halpern
Courtesy of Halpern
Halpern
Courtesy of Halpern
Matty Bovan
Photo by Ruth Hogben
Matty Bovan
Photo by Ruth Hogben
Matty Bovan
Photo by Ruth Hogben
Nensi Dojaka
Courtesy of Nensi Dojaka
Nensi Dojaka
Courtesy of Nensi Dojaka
Nensi Dojaka
Courtesy of Nensi Dojaka
Roksanda
Courtesy of Roksanda
Roksanda
Courtesy of Roksanda
Roksanda
Courtesy of Roksanda
Stefan Cooke
Courtesy of Stefan Cooke
Stefan Cooke
Courtesy of Stefan Cooke
Stefan Cooke
Courtesy of Stefan Cooke
Supriya Lele
Courtesy of Supriya Lele
Supriya Lele
Courtesy of Supriya Lele
Supriya Lele
Courtesy of Supriya Lele
Toga
Courtesy of Toga
Toga
Courtesy of Toga
Toga
Courtesy of Toga
Emilia Wickstead
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
Emilia Wickstead
Courtesy of Emilia Wickstead
Molly Goddard
Courtesy of Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard
Courtesy of Molly Goddard
Molly Goddard
Courtesy of Molly Goddard
Knwls
Courtesy of Knwls
Knwls
Courtesy of Knwls
Knwls
Courtesy of Knwls
Rejina Pyo
Courtesy of Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo
Courtesy of Rejina Pyo
Rejina Pyo
Courtesy of Rejina Pyo
Yuhan Wang
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang
Yuhan Wang
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang
Yuhan Wang
Courtesy of Yuhan Wang
Erdem
Courtesy of Erdem
Erdem
Courtesy of Erdem
Erdem
Courtesy of Erdem
S.S. Daley
Courtesy of S.S. Daley
S.S. Daley
Courtesy of S.S. Daley
S.S. Daley
Courtesy of S.S. Daley