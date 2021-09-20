New York Fashion Week’s IRL return earlier this month was a true mid-pandemic feat, but it was clearly just the beginning of the spring 2022 season. While traditionally smaller in comparison, the official London Fashion Week calendar is just as stacked as that of its New York counterpart. And with the grand finale, Richard Quinn, just around the corner, it’s safe to say things have gone swimmingly—and in the case of Rejina Pyo, literally so. The South Korean designer tapped professional divers to make the most of the London Aquatics Centre as models paraded her latest (and brightest) poolside at the 2020 Olympics site. Matty Bovan was among those to prove the theater could take place digitally, too. The 2021 Woolmark Prize winner went all out with his short film and its accompanying GIF look book, thanks in no small part to longtime Lady Gaga collaborator Ruth Hogben. Meanwhile, Molly Goddard proved her range by showcasing her usual dramatic tulle looks alongside more casual ones like a comfy knit zip-up paired with short shorts. It was a lot of leg, but Supriya Lele squeezed in even more skin over the course of just 20 looks. See our favorites from those collections and many more, here.

