Erin Hayhow's Spring/Summer 2023. Courtesy of Eirinn Hayhow
One of the best parts about London fashion week, (aside from the fish and chips and perfectly steeped tea, of course) is seeing the fresh and exciting range of emerging talent. London is the place to be if you are a new designer—and when I visit the English city each season, I leave feeling hopeful for fashion’s future. This spring 2024 season is a stacked one, as NEWGEN—a BFC initiative that supports green fashion designers—is celebrating 30 years. Paolo Carzana, Harri, Yuhan Wang, Conner Ives, Feben, Standing Ground, and Chet Lo are just a few NEWGEN brands that have been making waves in the fashion industry. And Holzweiler, Aaron Esh, Eirinn Hayhow, and Mains London by Skepta are all new additions to this season’s calendar that we are eager to see. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of all the brands we’re most looking forward to checking out at London Fashion Week, which runs September 14-19.