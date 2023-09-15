One of the best parts about London fashion week, (aside from the fish and chips and perfectly steeped tea, of course) is seeing the fresh and exciting range of emerging talent. London is the place to be if you are a new designer—and when I visit the English city each season, I leave feeling hopeful for fashion’s future. This spring 2024 season is a stacked one, as NEWGEN—a BFC initiative that supports green fashion designers—is celebrating 30 years. Paolo Carzana, Harri, Yuhan Wang, Conner Ives, Feben, Standing Ground, and Chet Lo are just a few NEWGEN brands that have been making waves in the fashion industry. And Holzweiler, Aaron Esh, Eirinn Hayhow, and Mains London by Skepta are all new additions to this season’s calendar that we are eager to see. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of all the brands we’re most looking forward to checking out at London Fashion Week, which runs September 14-19.

Harri Courtesy of Harri Harri is a menswear label founded in London in 2021. The mononymous designer graduated with a menswear MA from the London College of Fashion; his final collection made him an instant Internet sensation. Harri will be showcasing his second collection this spring—and all eyes, including ours, are on him.

Aaron Esh Courtesy of Erin Esh Both a graduate from Central Saint Martins and an LVMH finalist, Aaron Esh created his label in 2022 and will debut his first runway show this September. Inspired by womenswear and haute couture techniques, Aaron creates a coed wardrobe that is soft and elegant, with clean lines and inventive takes on wardrobe staples.

Mains @mainslondon First launched in 2017 then put on a brief hold, Skepta’s much-anticipated clothing line, Mains, is finally going to debut during London Fashion Week this season on Saturday, September 16th.

Holzweiler Courtesy of Holzweiler Originally a part of the Danish fashion calendar, Scandi brand Holzweiler is making the jump to the London Fashion Week schedule. (A power move, if you ask me.)

Eirinn Hayhow Courtesy of Eirinn Hayhow Eirinn Hayhow—who is making her London Fashion Week debut this season—describes herself as a self-taught designer. She takes pride in creating unique garments from unwanted and salvage materials.