The Best Looks of London Fashion Week Spring 2025

The British Fashion Council is pulling out all the stops this season, because 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week—four decades of classic tailoring, boundary-pushing designs, and emerging talent. In honor of the milestone, the BFC has staged a retrospective at 180 Studios, the hub of LFW this season. Of course, alongside the celebrations will be the shows, beginning on Thursday night with Harris Reed’s first on-schedule presentation. Speaking of firsts, S.S. Daley is set to present his debut womenswear collection, and Standing Ground will stage its first solo show, an especially exciting moment considering Michael Stewart’s LVMH Prize win earlier this week. Of course, the London regulars like Burberry, J.W. Anderson, and Simone Rocha will be there as well, alongside Richard Quinn, Erdem, and the return of Nensi Dojaka after a two-season hiatus. And thanks to BFC’s highly successful Newgen incubation program, a handful of up-and-coming designers like Chet Lo, Karoline Vitto, and Di Petsa will get their moment in the spotlight, reinforcing London as the capital for emerging designers. You won’t want to miss one presentation, so keep checking back here often as we keep you updated on our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

S.S. Daley Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Yuhan Wang Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

