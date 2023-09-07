It’s officially New York Fashion Week and the influx of influencers, fashion girls, and nearly everyone in between have touched down in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, just before the official shows began, brands like Chanel and Victoria’s Secret kicked off the days-long spectacle with events of their own. In Downtown Manhattan, Charlize Theron turned ropes of pearls into an eye-catching red carpet top. Across the Williamsburg Bridge, Lori Harvey had her own fun with pearls, too.

Attending the opening of Chanel’s Lucky Chance Diner in Brooklyn, Harvey stepped out in a head-to-toe look from the French brand. While Theron’s pearls were fashioned into clothing, the 26-year-old wore hers in a more conventional way.

The model’s jewelry stack kicked off with a thick, layered pearl choker that ended in a “CC” pendant. She then layered a few more lengthy strands, that mixed pearls with silver chains and crystalized charms, with the pieces finishing just below her waist. Her accessory choices had a very nostalgic feel to it—something we’d see Naomi Campbell or Linda Evangelista sport on the ‘90s runways—but, of course, Harvey added her own signature spin to the look.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Like many fashion girls, Harvey has a penchant for sheer and her black, see-through bodysuit was the perfect base to showcase her pearl necklaces. The sleeveless piece featured embroidery and silver sequins throughout. It was mostly form-fitting until the pants portion where things fanned out into a slight bell-bottom hem.

Harvey kept the black palette going with a sleek pair of Chanel sunglasses and added in a few silver jewelry pieces to round out the look. While most would have called it a night after donning such a glitzy ensemble, the model turned up the heat even more later in the night.

Somehow, she made her way to Midtown Manhattan just in time for Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Swapping her lace bodysuit for something even more skin-baring, Harvey hit the step and repeat in a plunging black bra that she layered with a gray trench coat and mini skirt.

Oh, and we can’t fail to mention her plunging sheer dress that she pulled out Tuesday night for the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell spectacle. There’s just about a week’s more worth of events lined up, so don’t expect Harvey’s brigade of fashion week looks to slow down any time soon.