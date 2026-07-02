The star-studded press tour for Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey is officially here, and it’s already packed to the brim with eye-catching looks from some of film’s best-dressed stars. Case in point: Lupita Nyong’o, who made her first appearances for the action epic in elegantly textured looks.

For the film’s first day of press in New York City, Nyong’o floated into Tribeca in a pale gray Lapointe outfit. Designed by Sally LaPointe, her monochrome ensemble featured a swishing collared silk blouse and wide-leg trousers beneath a matching coat. Frothy sprays of Lapointe’s signature feathers covered the lightweight outerwear’s neckline and cuffs, bringing a dramatic touch to the otherwise neutral set.

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That stormy color story continued with a set of light gray Jimmy Choo pumps, as well as a top-handled Brahmin handbag covered in dark blue and gray snakeskin embossments. Stylist Micaela Erlanger completed Nyong’o’s look with small Fiametta huggie earrings and a set of navy-framed Robert Marc cat-eye sunglasses.

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However, this wasn’t Nyong’o’s only sharp ensemble. For the second day of press with co-stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, the star slipped into an oversized pale beige polo and wide-leg trousers beneath a matching short trench coat, all from The Frankie Shop. Erlanger gave her look a breezy, Grecian-worthy finish with a set of gold-beaded Schutz sandals.

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Through modern sartorialism, each of Nyong’o’s ensembles tapped into the draped silhouettes, pale fabrics, and minimalist footwear that’s signature of Grecian-inspired dressing. Her feathered outfit’s dramatic details also marked a strong start to her press tour for The Odyssey, in which the Oscar winner will portray both Helen of Troy—known in Greek mythology as the most beautiful woman in the world—and her sister, Clytemnestra. With just under two weeks left until the film is officially released, however, there’s still plenty of stylish outings in store for Nyong’o and the film’s fashion-forward cast.