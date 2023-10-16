Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been a long time coming. Yes, the show has been delayed due to a health emergency, but it’s also a celebreation of the singer’s 40-year career. It officially kicked off at London’s O2 arena on October 14th where she fired through medleys of her greatest hits and even hosted three of her daughters on stage.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Madonna show without some memorable fashion—she did have one of the most iconic on-stage style moments with her “Cone Bra”, after all. For opening night, the star wore crosses, crucifixes, and lace as well as custom looks and pieces from brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Miu Miu, and more. As the singer heads to various stops around Europe and North America, there’s sure to be plenty of more standout fashion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one ensemble, check back here for every look from Madonna’s Celebration Tour.