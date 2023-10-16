Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been a long time coming. Yes, the show has been delayed due to a health emergency, but it’s also a celebreation of the singer’s 40-year career. It officially kicked off at London’s O2 arena on October 14th where she fired through medleys of her greatest hits and even hosted three of her daughters on stage.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Madonna show without some memorable fashion—she did have one of the most iconic on-stage style moments with her “Cone Bra”, after all. For opening night, the star wore crosses, crucifixes, and lace as well as custom looks and pieces from brands like Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Miu Miu, and more. As the singer heads to various stops around Europe and North America, there’s sure to be plenty of more standout fashion. So, to make sure you don’t miss one ensemble, check back here for every look from Madonna’s Celebration Tour.

Jean Paul Gaultier Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Jean Paul Gaultier is the label perhaps best associated with Madonna, so it’s rather fitting they created two looks for the opening night of her tour. This one, a dramatic kimono and headpiece, is a subtle nod to her “Nothing Really Matters” video.

Jean Paul Gaultier Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In another homage to an iconic Madonna look, JPG created this custom couture, corseted “cone bra” look in reference to her legendary undergarment from her “Blond Ambition Tour.” Though Jean Paul Gaultier himself retired from the label last year, he returned specifically to design this piece as a testament to his relationship with the singer.

Versace Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Donatella Versace conjured up this reflective silver catsuit for the opening night of Madonna’s tour in London. The designer also created a custom look for the singer’s daughter, Estere, who had her own on-stage moment (as did her siblings, Lola Leon and Mercy).