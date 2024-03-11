Madonna turned the Oscars after parties into her own family affair. Last night, Madge co-hosted the infamous bash known simply as “The Party” at the Hollywood Hills home of talent manager Guy Oseary and in collaboration with Gucci. The best part of all? Madonna’s children served as her adorable guests during the event.

No social media or phones were allowed at the party—which drew guests including Cillian Murphy and Leonardo DiCaprio to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—but the photographer JR made sure to snap photos of Lady M and her brood, David, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11. In what appeared to be packing foam, the quartet posed in their finest night out fashion. Madonna opted for a Victorian-inspired purple corset, a matching cape, and a dramatic updo. David looked chic in a gold suit while the twins opted for a mix of edgy leather, fur stoles, and sheer tights.

Madonna, who is in the midst of her Celebration world tour, has made it a habit to share the spotlight with her children lately. Back in October, the pop legend kicked off her tour with a surprise voguing performance from her daughter Estere. Madonna’s eldest, Lourdes Leon, served as a judge during that show while Stella also performed the song “Don’t Tell Me.” Mercy James, Madonna’s 17-year-old daughter, also played the piano alongside her mother.

Courtesy of JR

Madonna and her family weren’t the only Hollywood Royals in attendance last night. Salma Hayek-Pinault showed off a metallic, one-shoulder while Jodie Turner-Smith offered a leggy display in a scantily-cut LBD. Other names in attendance (who were not photographed) included Anya Taylor-Joy, Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Billie Eilish, and many, many more.

Courtesy of JR

Courtesy of JR

The Oscars after party circuit is always an interesting one to keep track of. Vanity Fair’s annual bash is usually the most talked-about. Largely in part due to a guest list and fashion moments that rival the Met Gala (the likes of Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, and Charlize Theron who all showed out in sheer fashion this year). Production companies also get in on the action, hosting get togethers for their respective film’s cast and crew (Anatomy of a Fall’s Justine Triet and Arthur Harari danced the night away) while others, like Elton John, always draw a starry crowd, too. Madonna, though, earned the most important RSVP of them all, though: her children.