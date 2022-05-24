Maisie Williams is having a lot of fun promoting her upcoming FX series, Pistol, embracing the style of her character, 1970’s It girl Pamela Rooke (aka Jordan) pretty much every time she hits the red carpet for a premiere for the show. Last week, she attended an event in a classically punk, sheer cutout dress, but for the UK premiere on Monday night, the actress opted to throw a bit more glamour into the mix.

Williams arrived to the premiere in a vintage Junya Watanabe design, a black lace dress with a cowl open back from the designer’s fall 2002 collection. At first glance, the dress seems fairly classic, a surprising choice for the edgy Williams, but rips in the skirt and an unfinished hem add another element to the gown, like Jordan wore the piece to a Sex Pistols show and it got torn up a little in the crowd.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams, and her stylist, Kate Foley, completed the look with a tight bun and some black eyeliner that would make Julia Fox (and, of course Jordan) proud. They kept the jewelry simple, adding some diamond earrings and just one ring. Williams also kept her bleached eye brows, which she has been wearing for a while now, adding another layer of edge to the overall look.

Following the premiere, Williams ditched the long gown for a glimmering mini dress, with long sleeves covered in large round sequins and black beaded fringe sweeping across her body. Williams was joined at the afterparty by costar Iris Law, who kept on her red carpet look, a white tank and booty shorts with a sheer overdress covered in floral appliques from Prada fall 2022 ready-to-wear.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Based on the memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, by the group’s found member, Steve Jones, Pistol follows Jones and the Sex Pistols on their path to stardom in London in the 1970s. All six episodes of the mini series drop on Hulu on May 31st.