Georgia Dant, the British designer of Marfa Stance, saw England’s nationwide lockdown as a chance to be more innovative and resourceful when thinking of ways to connect with her customers. The 38-year-old, who is known for her utilitarian womenswear range of functional, seasonless, and buildable elements, launched her ethical label in 2019, after spending years as a menswear designer at Burberry and Rag and Bone. Her clothing has been worn by notables in the fashion industry, as well as actresses like Sienna Miller.

“My whole concept is one of longevity,” Dant said. “I’ve always known I’m never going to replace these pieces with something new. It’s always about how to inspire the consumer to reinvigorate the piece that they own. Or if they love it so much, add a new cutaway that they are then able to buy. With accessories that they already own, how can they mix and match across multiple pieces?”

The designer has crafted some exclusive styles for Net-a-Porter and Matchesfashion, which will drop in September. She employed new silhouettes as well as colorways and brightened up her range by injecting bold hues such as bright fuchsia alongside softer shades of pale blue and pink. Her new styles were a nod to her classic hero pieces—there were color-blocking details added to her parka style while she updated her popular quilted jacket to a shorter, cropped version.

The designer said she will host some events in London, New York, and San Francisco later this year and will also be launching exclusively in Canada with Holt Renfrew. She also has plans to open a retail store and is on the hunt for a multifunctional space that can operate as her design studio and store. W caught up with Dant over Zoom; in her Style Notes interview, she chats about her classic style, love of vintage clothes, and Lauren Hutton’s masculine aesthetic.

What is your go-to outfit for a day off?

I’m pretty classic—I tend to wear the same thing all the time. My weekend wear would be high-waisted trousers, a sweater or a T-shirt. Nothing crazy, and usually in a timeless color. Then, of course, a Marfa Stance coat.

What’s the best fashion advice you’ve ever received?

The best fashion advice inspired my whole outlook on product worth. It was from Claire Richardson, a stylist I worked with when I was in New York. She said, “Always wear something that will never date—something that is always versatile and that you can easily wear over and over again in different ways.” It’s not particularly profound but very insightful. It was probably 10 years ago and it’s something that I still carry with me. It inspired how I design because I totally agree with that: something that’s versatile, timeless, something that can be layered or changed, throughout seasons or throughout eras. There’s something quite modern about thought process.

What’s the most prized possession in your closet?

I would say my first pair of Prada shoes. I was so excited to buy these shoes. When I first moved to New York, it was kind of a present to myself. I can’t remember what season they’re from, but it was probably around 10 years ago. They were a pair of chunky suede lace-up boots. I remember thinking I was the coolest thing.

Caroline Issa wears Marfa Stance during London Fashion Week Men's on January 05, 2020 in London, England. Photo by Edward Berthelot via Getty Images.

What was your first major fashion purchase?

Those Prada shoes. I’ve always worn quite a lot of vintage, and I always gravitate toward vintage menswear. It’s been the anchor of my wardrobe. I’ve never been into designer labels per se, but ever since I purchased those first Prada shoes, I’ve always invested in footwear. Whereas for me, I can never really find the ultimate piece of clothing. I’ve always been looking for something versatile or seasonless, but it’s hard to find that; that’s why vintage is always such an amazing thing, particularly men’s vintage. Military clothing, for instance, is so functional but also carries with it such a look. I love that androgynous feeling, but paired with this Prada shoe. They’re so comfortable and I still wear them now, even though they’re ragging out a bit.

What was the most recent big item you purchased?

Khaite’s cashmere cardigan, the one Katie Holmes wore. I bought it recently and I really love it. It’s got a masculine vibe—it sort of looks like a grandfather’s sweater. I think that’s why I love it.

Who’s your ultimate style icon?

I have many, but I really do love Lauren Hutton’s style. She looks so comfortable with herself. Her style is quite masculine and the proportions I really love. And of course, Jane Birkin; it’s those kinds of women who have the best style, because they wear things that express themselves. That’s something that inspires me.

Biggest fashion regret?

Buffalo shoes. When I was growing up, they were the coolest thing. They were these huge boots with a massive platform. I just looked ridiculous and I fell over, broke my ankle. That’s a big regret.