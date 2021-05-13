Pour One Out For Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo

We’re almost halfway through 2021, and if there’s anything that defines this year this far, it’s that nothing lasts forever and chaos reigns supreme. Like all of us, the pandemic has tested the patience of even the most seemingly stable celebrity relationships, and not surprisingly, claiming several highest-profile couples in the process. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Now, Katie Holmes and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo, Jr. will be reactivating their dating apps, reported Us Weekly, as the two have split up.

“The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” Holmes’ spokesperson told the magazine. A source confirmed that their breakup was about as drama-free as can be expected, and that “their relationship fizzled...it just simply didn’t work out.” Ah yes, the fizzle-out, that quantifiably uncomfortable stasis when you realize that you’re just not that into one another. Time to keep swiping through cursed dating profiles.

Holmes and Vitolo dated for around eight months. He helps operates his family-run Italian restaurant, Emilio's Ballato, in New York City. It’s a celeb pasta hotspot — past diners have included Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and former president Barack Obama and his daughter Malia. He also has a very cute Rottweiler named Frankie. If Homes and Vitolo are still friends, does that mean she is still allowed to see the dog every once in a while? This, and other questions about dating in the 2020s, will continue to vex us single people who are just looking for love in a hopeless place.