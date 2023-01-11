Margot Robbie Wears Barbie Pink at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards

The Barbie premiere is still months away (thank god for that recent teaser), but Margot Robbie is already in her Mattel era. That actress arrived to the Golden Globes on Tuesday night looking like she stepped right off the set of the film, proving she’s just as excited about the upcoming project as we are.

Robbie, who is nominated at the awards for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in Babylon, wore a custom Chanel look inspired by a dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2022/23 haute couture collection. The piece was originally presented in black, but Robbie opted instead for light pink, allowing for a more cheerful, on-theme look. The actress glided down the red carpet in the Chantilly lace and silk tulle dress, which featured a halter neck and chevron-patterned bodice covered in sequins, bugle beads, and feathers. The actress finished off the look with her blonde hair in loose waves, minimal jewelry, and Chanel heels.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The choice of Chanel comes as many thought the actress may no longer be working with the brand. After years as an ambassador, wearing Chanel pieces almost religiously on the red carpet, Robbie took a bit of a break during the press tour for Babylon. She traded in lace and tweed for more vampy looks courtesy of Celine, Bottega Veneta, and Alaïa. Now, though, it’s clear the ambassadorship continues on and Robbie remains loyal to the brand. Likely, we will see the actress in more Chanel as awards season continues on.