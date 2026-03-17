Margot Robbie Pairs Her New Lob With a Not-So New Outfit Formula

Spring signals reinvention, but Margot Robbie is picking and choosing how to embrace it. Her newly cropped bob marks a change, though her go-to outfit formulas remain firmly intact. Look no further than the actor’s latest appearance in Los Angeles for proof.

Stepping out at the Ready or Not 2: Here I Come screening, Robbie sported With Jéan’s Luca dress, a drop waist mini complete with a strapless silhouette and a double eyelet belt. Robbie upped the edge of her dress by pairing it with Khaite’s Clive boots, a pointed-toe style, and a roomy leather jacket in a chocolate brown leather from Petar Petrov. She finished the look with a black shoulder bag and styled her new long bob (or lob, as some call it) in a side part with subtle waves.

Robbie was at the screening to support her friend and Babylon co-star Samara Weaving, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Warden. Weaving offered her twist on maternity style (perhaps with a few notes from Robbie’s 2024 pregnancy style), pairing a green, bump-baring bra and trousers with a dark brown trench coat.

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Earlier this month, Robbie debuted a bold transformation at Matthieu Blazy’s fall 2026 runway show for Chanel. Doing away with the long, romantic waves that defined her Wuthering Heights press tour, the actor sported a considerably shortened ‘do with textured curtain bangs. (She’s since decided to do away with the fringe for her latest outing, however.)

A new bob may signal a shift for Robbie—but when it comes to her off-duty uniform, she clearly knows what works.