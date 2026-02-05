Margot Robbie Introduces a Divisive Shoe to Her Wuthering Heights Press Tour

Margot Robbie is taking fashion’s most divisive piece of footwear to new heights. Wuthering Heights, that is. Amid her fashion-filled press tour for the new film, Robbie stepped out in Paris earlier this week in an artful twist on the shoe every fashion person loves to hate.

Robbie slipped into a pair of white hoof heels from the Maison Margiela Artisanal 2025 collection by Glenn Martens. The stompers riffed on the house’s famous split-toe tabi silhouette, but in a more extreme register. They featured a pointed front, rather than the more rounded shape seen on the flats and mules, and a clear high heel. Her boots were crafted from a distressed white fabric that looked as though it had been painted (and crumpled up) directly onto the foot.

The remainder of Robbie’s ensemble was just as avant-garde. She centered her look on a printed white and black dress, worn with a dark button-front blouse layered over top. Both pieces were rendered in textured pleats and marked with ghostly motifs of ash, smoke, and storm clouds—a subtle nod to Robbie’s Wuthering Heights heroine, Cathy, and the novel’s famously windswept moors.

@andrewmukamal

@margotrobbie

Robbie’s Margiela outfit is just the latest example of her singular approach to press fashion. Over the past weeks, the actor and her stylist Andrew Mukamal have translated Emily Brontë source material into a full-on fashion fantasy. That’s included a string of custom premiere looks from the likes of Schiaparelli and Chanel, the latter of whom created a velveteen corset dress for Robbie to wear to the Paris debut. There’s also been off-the-runway moments like this Margiela look and archival finds, including an Empress Josephine–inspired lingerie look from John Galliano’s spring 1992 show.

If nothing else, Robbie’s Margiela outfit suggested the tabi may be the unlikeliest hero of this gothic press tour.