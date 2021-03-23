Mary Katrantzou Reimagines Bulgari’s Iconic Serpent Motif

In fashion, accessories are something of an equalizing force: they adorn every body shape and size, and are limited only by the imagination of their wearer. Now, Bulgari has joined forces with Mary Katrantzou, the Greek designer whose vision is boundless, inspired, and deliciously ornate. She’s reimagined the brand’s Serpenti Forever motif with a unique emphasis on couture — and the result is maximum eye candy.

For the capsule collection, Katrantzou designed three new bags featuring a slithering serpent as a top handle. A snake’s head functions as the enclosure, placed in the center of buttery leather with exquisite stitching, and comes in two colorways.

An evening clutch becomes another surreal snake head replete with playful touches, like a forked tongue and eye-shaped rhinestones.

Katrantzou’s inspiration came from nature and the brand’s storied history. On Instagram, she recalled Bulgari’s “necklaces of the 1960s,” and drew from “their design codes and incredible history of craftsmanship” as she visited their archives in Rome. The collection will be in stores and on Bulgari.com on April 15.